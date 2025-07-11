61-Year-Old Granny Dumps 72-Year-Old Husband for Ben-10 Lover

A 61-year-old grandmother from Makoni has sent shockwaves through her village after allegedly abandoning her husband of many years for a much younger lover.

Caroline Chihwayi, of Mukuwapasi Village, is said to have left her 72-year-old husband, Lancelot Mutenda, to be with Justin Madziwa—a man young enough to be her son.

Mutenda took the matter to Chief Makoni’s community court last week, accusing Justin of wrecking his marriage. However, both Chihwayi and Justin failed to attend the hearing.

Caught in the Act—Twice

According to H-Metro, in a testimony before the court, Mutenda recounted how he first caught the pair being intimate in 2020. He seized Justin’s clothes as evidence and reported the matter to Headman Mukuwapasi’s community court.

“Justin, accompanied by his relatives, approached me for an out-of-court settlement. He offered a cock as an apology, but my relatives deemed it a mockery, as a cock symbolises power and authority in our culture,” Mutenda said.

After the headman’s court ruled that Justin’s actions were disrespectful, he was ordered to pay two beasts in compensation. Instead, Justin fled the village without honouring the judgment.

Return from Funeral Ends in Heartbreak

Mutenda shared that while returning from a funeral in Bulawayo, he found his homestead in disarray and his wife missing.

“Later, I was informed that my wife was with Justin at the shops. When I arrived, they had already left. I tracked them to Justin’s homestead around 1am, where I overheard them talking and then becoming intimate,” he said.

Mutenda admitted to throwing a brick onto the roof to disturb them. As he confronted Justin, the younger man tried to call for help, but no one responded.

“I reported the incident to the police, who advised me to seek recourse through the community courts. However, Justin and my wife filed a counter report, alleging that I assaulted them,” he said.

Family Divided Over Scandal

Mutenda told the court that the ordeal has divided his family.

“My three married daughters are siding with their mother, while my son supports me, though from a distance,” he lamented.

He explained he had previously forgiven Chihwayi because he still loved her and hoped they could raise their grandchildren together.

“I gave her a divorce token three times in the absence of her relatives because at that time I still loved her. I assumed she might change,” he said.

Court Ruling and Advice

After hearing the case, the community court found Justin guilty of adultery, fining him three beasts and three goats for failing to attend proceedings.

The court also advised Mutenda to formally divorce Chihwayi and end the protracted saga.