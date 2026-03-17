65 YEARS LATER — BELGIUM IS FINALLY GOING TO COURT FOR MURDERING PATRICE LUMUMBA





A Belgian court has ordered a 93-year-old former diplomat, Count Étienne Davignon, to stand trial for the 1961 assassination of Congo’s first Prime Minister and pan-African hero Patrice Lumumba the man who dared to demand true independence for Africa.





Lumumba was executed by a firing squad. His body was dissolved in acid. Only one tooth remained returned to his family in 2022.





The CIA plotted to kill him. Belgian-backed Congolese forces carried it out. And for 65 years nobody was held accountable. Until TODAY.





Davignon is the last man alive of 10 Belgians accused. This is the first prosecution in history over Lumumba’s murder. His grandson called it “historic.”



Africa never forgot. The world must never forget.



Do you think 65 years is too late for justice — or is justice always worth fighting for? Drop your thoughts below!



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