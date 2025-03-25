66% of Zambians believe the country is heading in a wrong direction – AFROBAROMETER

“ZAMBIANS SUFFER AS GOVERNMENT WATCHES!” – AFROBAROMETER.

…….66% of Zambians believe the country is heading in a wrong direction



A new Afrobarometer report has confirmed what millions of struggling Zambians already know: the country is in economic turmoil, and the government is failing to fix it.





According to the survey led by Edward Chibwili of the Institute of Economic and Social Research (INESOR), 66% of Zambians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, a shocking 20-percentage-point jump from 2022. The frustration on the ground is undeniable, and the numbers paint a picture of despair, not development.





Despite years of promises and optimistic speeches from government officials, 73% of Zambians describe the national economic condition as “fairly bad” or “very bad”.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1EaskpuPiP/





The government’s failure to control inflation, stabilize the kwacha, or create meaningful job opportunities has left ordinary citizens struggling to survive. Chibwili’s report highlights a staggering 43% of Zambians have gone without food, while 48% lacked access to medical care in the past year.





The cost of living crisis tops the list of urgent concerns, yet only 11% of respondents believe the government is handling it well. Food prices continue to soar, fuel remains expensive, and basic necessities are out of reach for many.





The situation is so dire that 27% of Zambians are now considering emigrating, with 50% citing the need for work as their main reason. If this trend continues, Zambia risks losing a generation of young, skilled workers to countries with better economic prospects.



The government’s handling of economic management received a brutal assessment, with only 38% approving of its performance. Even worse, the administration scored a pathetic 11% for keeping prices stable and a mere 32% for narrowing the wealth gap between the rich and the poor. Chibwili’s report shows that while government officials live comfortably, the majority of Zambians are being crushed under the weight of a failing economy.





“The rising cost of living is the most pressing issue for citizens, yet the government’s response has been wholly inadequate,” Chibwili stated in the report. His research reveals that high levels of poverty and inflation have eroded trust in the government, with urban residents, the unemployed, and the less educated feeling the hardest impact.





Adding to the crisis is Zambia’s crippling foreign debt, which has ballooned to $21.6 billion, a sharp rise from $14.7 billion in 2021. The government has continued borrowing, yet citizens see no meaningful improvements in their daily lives. Meanwhile, copper prices have fallen, further weakening Zambia’s already fragile economy.





While authorities boast about economic growth figures, Chibwili’s report exposes a harsh reality: economic development is meaningless when it does not translate into improved living standards. 66% of Zambians say their personal conditions are “fairly bad” or “very bad,” showing a complete disconnect between government statistics and lived experiences.





The government often blames external factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Palestine conflict, and climate change for Zambia’s economic woes, but citizens are no longer buying these excuses. The real issue is poor governance, weak economic policies, and rampant corruption, which continue to widen the gap between the elite and the struggling masses.





Instead of offering real solutions, leaders continue to deliver empty promises while ordinary citizens bear the brunt of their incompetence. The survey shows that a staggering 73% of those with no formal education and 78% of urban residents describe the economy as bad, proving that the country’s most vulnerable populations are being ignored.





Zambians are not just struggling; they are losing faith in their leaders. “Only 36% think the economic situation will get better in the coming year,” the report states. This figure reflects a growing sense of hopelessness, as more citizens realize that the government lacks both the will and the capacity to turn things around.





It is clear that unless drastic measures are taken, Zambia will remain trapped in a cycle of poverty, debt, and economic stagnation. With inflation out of control, basic goods unaffordable, and widespread hunger gripping the nation, citizens are left to fend for themselves while those in power remain comfortably detached from reality.





Chibwili’s findings should serve as a wake-up call for the government. Zambians are tired of the lies, tired of the suffering, and tired of leaders who refuse to act. If nothing changes, the next survey will show an even more devastating picture one that may push Zambia closer to economic collapse.



March 25, 2025

©️ KUMWESU