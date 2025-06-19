7 POLICE OFFICERS INJURED BY ILLEGAL GOLD MINERS



SEVEN Police Officers have sustained injuries as they were undertaking an operation to disperse illegal gold miners in Mufumbwe, North-Western province.





This happened on Sunday, June 15, 2025, between 07:30 hours and 13 hours, in Kikonge area.



Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga has confirmed, saying during the operation, the illegal miners became violent and started throwing stones.





Mr Hamoonga has identified the injure officers as Inspector Shamenda Mwewa, Macfadin Phiri, Makala Moonga, Patson Mwanja, Purity Chula, Oscar Mizinga, all Constables.





Meanwhile, Mr Hamoonga has further identified the deceased miners in the Kikonge Gold Mine accident as Eldred Mulowa, aged 36, of Kitwe, and Peter Malenge, aged 25, of Solwezi.





Others are Levinson PHIRI, aged 28, of Lusaka and Danny Ndala, aged 30, of Solwezi, while the other deceased are yet to be identified.



Daily Mail