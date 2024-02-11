70% OF LUSAKA UNPLANNED – MAYOR

Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala says 70 percent of the capital city is unplanned and that has been causing a problem for waste management.

Ms Chitangala says poor waste management is the biggest challenge that Lusaka is facing although some parts are ‘relatively clean’.

“Areas like Woodlands, Kabulonga, Roma, Kalundu [are relatively clean]. Of course, the CBD (central business district) is uncontrollable and, other parts like Kamwala trading area,” she said on a special interview on Hot FM Radio yesterday.

She revealed that Lusaka City Council is working on a proper and sustainable waste management system, hence it has a new firm, Lusaka Integrated Company, that is going to help with waste management.

“It is still at infancy stage. Sixty percent [of the company] is owned by the local authority and the other 40 percent by Ministry of Finance [and National Planning],” Ms Chitangala said.

She also pointed at some undisciplined business owners in the CBD as being proponents of illegal dumping.