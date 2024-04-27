HH’s Nakonde Trip Confirmed

President Hakainde Hichilema is set to arrive in Nakonde this Monday, marking a return to the border town that gave him the highest presidential vote in Muchinga Province.

Prior to the Nakonde visit, the President will officiate at the KK@100 commemoration to be held in Lubwa on Sunday, followed by an inspection of key developmental projects in the provincial capital.

The last visit to Nakonde by President Hichilema was met with requirement for a passport and a brief ten-minute public address when he was then in the opposition.

The event was marred by confrontations between supporters and police, leading to the destruction of a police shelter and barricades amidst a cloud of teargas.

Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has told Chete FM that the President’s agenda is packed with a public rally at Ntindi School grounds and an inspection of important projects, including the Great North road construction project