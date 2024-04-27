NAQEZ CALLS FOR EXTENSION OF SCHOOL HOLIDAY

By Mazombwe Banda

NATIONAL Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) Executive Director Dr Aaron Chansa has appealed to the Minister of Education, Douglas Syakalima, to extend the 2024 term one holiday from one to two weeks.

And Dr Chansa says the one-week holiday might have an adverse impact on the teachers’ lesson delivery and eventually affect learners’ examination results.

To compensate for the lost time caused by the delayed opening due to the surge of cholera cases, Syakalima announced that the first term holidays for schools and colleges would be reduced to one week instead of the standard four weeks.

He said schools and colleges would close Term One on April 26 and reopen for Term Two on May 6, before closing again on August 9…

