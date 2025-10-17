70 year old Fred M’membe  lectured  by 37 year old Captain Ibrahim Traore

OUR MEETING WITH PRESIDENT CAPT TRAORE
This morning, we had a meeting with Comrade Capt Ibrahim Traore, the President of Burkina Faso, at the Kosyam Palace in Ouagadougou.
President Capt Traore began by thanking us for coming from near and far to guide the youth, exchange ideas, and reflect on ways to give the revolution a lasting foundation.
He emphasized that in the struggle we are engaged in, there are only two camps: that of the oppressors and that of the oppressed. President Capt Traore further stressed that neutrality does not exist in this fight; those who claim to be neutral have either forgotten to turn on their brains or are working, consciously or not, for our enemies.
The President said that the most important achievement in the emancipation struggle we are waging today is the construction of an African consciousness. He thanked those who work tirelessly every day to awaken minds and arm spirits and spread truthful information – reminding everyone that the enemy never gets tired of trying to poison and demoralize our people through fake news and disinformation.
To win battles on the military front, on the political front, and on the mental front, we must have citizens and young people who are well-informed and well-educated, who know their history, who understand where we want to go, and who are aware of the geopolitical stakes of the current world.
He also told us that when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro came to see him, he congratulated him for speaking directly to the African people. President Maduro told him that, in his time, Comandante Hugo Chavez used to speak to the Venezuelan people every single day. And that one day, when someone asked Commandante Chavez why he did that, he replied that the people needed it because the enemy never misses an opportunity to poison them with lies.
President Capt Traore also shared with us the story of his meeting with a young woman who, a few years ago, had wanted to start producing medical cotton for healthcare use. At the time, people had called her crazy and said her project was doomed to fail, and even confiscated her equipment and shut down her factory. His government has since given her the means to relaunch her project, and this morning, the factory was inaugurated.
The President recalled that the revival of the Institute of Black Peoples, which was originally created by President Thomas Sankara and later abandoned, must serve as a platform for all those committed to awakening consciousness. He said it should allow everyone to take part and make themselves available to help train as many Africans as possible, whether in person or online.
He once again thanked us and wished us a safe journey back home.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]
That was a very good Discussion with Captain Traore..
The man is not just some Military guy from the Barracks. He has an ideology on how he wants to Change Burkina Faso and indeed Africa. It’s important to have such young critical minds taking Africa to a new level..The Continent has lost it along the way..and the people we are calling our leaders are not worthy of the Challenges we face.
Imagine a Leader ” dying” to just have a Selfie with Joe Biden in the White House Rose Garden. For him that’s the epitome of his Presidency…and he comes back with a sesame street muppet Smile reaching the back of his Neck…I have made it..and A group of Praise singers on hand to welcome the great leader and his Selfie!
Where can such Leaders take Africa?
The Generation of Critical Thinkers has been Lost in many Countries.. When you look at UNZA students, once upon a time a reservoir of Great Minds, now reduced to Praise Singers and tu Mushanina Bwali. You wonder where we are going as a nation when UNZA students choose to become ” Better TV ” .
Indeed we need Progressive minds in Zambia and Africa so that we can break the chains of neo colonialism.
A thinking Society, and Country cannot be manipulated by Mingalatoons.
Welcome back Comrade Mmembe.
The struggle Continues.
Total crap. Your battles Mr. Mmembe will end in your mind. You are going nowhere. Entrusting you with leadership would be a disaster more devastating than PF.
Ebrahim Traore president of Africa
M’membe chikala of Africa
Yes, history has shown that the cult of very exceptional people doesn’t lead t lol lasting liberation.Lenin,Stalin,Trotsky,Castro, Nkrumah,Nyerere etc died and their great legacies stalled of died with them.Traore can fall very sick today and Membe will just sit on his butt alone shouting useless”Aluta Continua”
People, liberation cannot be attained by confrontation against the “oppressor”of “We against them”mentality because the line between the oppressor and the oppressed is no longer clear.Lborers in Western countries have become wealthier than their comrades in Africa;and there is majority who have gown resentful of the 1% oligarchs all over the world who own. 90% of wealth of the world
My advice to Membe and your Traore is:Accept anyone who fights for the restoration of the dignity of Africa and Africans abroad.That is when you will have access to the technologies that is so vital to our own survival as part of the human race.The Africa Unite mantra must be achieved by respecting the African Union organization not short-lived and narrative perspectives of mass revolutions