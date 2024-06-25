$72 billion Scandal Update: Viet-Zambia granted large-scale mining exploration licences in Central and Eastern Provinces

VIET-ZAMBIA GRANTED LARGE-SCALE MINERAL EXPLORATION LICENCES

…the Ministry of Mines in January 2024, granted the corporation large-scale exploration mining licences in copper,gold, nickel and rare earth metals…

$72 billion Scandal Update; Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation was in January 2024,granted large-scale mining exploration licences in Central (Serenje) and Eastern Provinces ( Nyimba and Petauke).

The exploration licences are for Copper, gold, sugelite, Iron Ore, manganese, nickel, quartz and rare earth elements!

This is according to the Zambia Mining Cadastre a department of the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.

The core functions as enshrined in the Mines and Minerals Development Act, is the administration of mining and non- mining rights.

Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation has been in the news when Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) held a status conference on the project to begin the process of effecting and actualizing a $72 billion Agriculture, real estate and agro processing project presented to chiefs, provincial ministers and their Permanent Secretaries from the targeted project provinces.

ZDA Director General, Albert Halwampa also announced that the Agency will effect an immediate implementation plan for the project by supporting a pilot project of 20,000 hectares of land.

The investor, Chairman and General Director, Van Trong Tuy, has requested for six million hectares of land in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern Provinces.

He has also submitted to the President of the Republic of Zambia and to ZDA, conditions and incentives for his investment that include 99-year titled land lease for six million hectares of land, citizenship for the founders, visa free for his team, and must be exempted from paying land rates, income and import duty taxes.

On Wednesday 26th June, 2024, Tuy is meeting all chiefs from Luapula Province in Mansa facilitated by both Viet-Zam and the ZDA.