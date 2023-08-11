“77% Zim Voters Want Change”- Survey

At least 77% of registered voters in Zimbabwe want change of government, according to a latest survey by a local research institute.

A recent survey commissioned by the Public Policy and Research Institute of Zimbabwe (PPRIZ) revealed that the majority of the respondents said they were “most likely” to vote in the August 23 elections.

The survey conducted in July this year in all 10 provinces of the country says the majority of the respondents, 82%, were registered voters.

“More females (46%) are registered to vote compared to their male counterparts (36%). 17% of the registered voters are first-time voters ie 18-23 years,” the report read.

“The majority of the respondents (77%) say they want a new direction in the country.

“Of those that are most likely to vote, more are from rural areas (53%) compared to 47% from urban areas.

“Notably, 33% of the first-time voters say they will definitely vote in the forthcoming election.”

PPRIZ is an independent think-tank led by former State Enterprises and Parastatals minister Gorden Moyo.

At least 66% of the respondents said the economic situation was bad while 68% said the government failed to provide jobs to alleviate poverty.

“Post-election situation: 28% of the respondents say the country will be better off after the election, 25% say it will be worse off, 27% do not know while 19% say the country will be the same as it is today,” the report read.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is seeking re-election, having won the disputed 2018 polls by a narrow margin.

His main challenger, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, is having another go at the presidency.

Self-exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere is back and forth at the courts challenging his disqualification.

There is only one female presidential candidate, United Zimbabwe Alliance leader, Elisabeth Valerio, down from four in 2018.

According to the PPRIZ survey, 61% of the respondents said it is time for women to assume more national leadership roles.

“Ironically, more than half (50%) of the respondents say they would not vote for female or youthful candidates for president in the forthcoming election,” the report says.

“Vote-buying: 44% say they will refuse to take bribe and they will vote with their conscience, 40% will take the bribe and vote with their conscience while 11% will take bribe and vote for the briber.

“5% is undecided whether to take the bribe or not.”

The report also noted with concern the rising cases of political violence across the country.

A CCC supporter was killed last week in Glen View, Harare, in another case of political violence.

“Notably, 33% of the respondents from Manicaland province, 24% Masvingo province and 19% Mashonaland East province said they have witnessed violence in the last two months.”

On trust issues, only a few respondents said they trust political parties (15%), media (19%), Parliament (20%), Judiciary (20%), police (22%), Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (23%) and the military (28%).

“However traditional leaders (37%) and International and regional election observers (30%) fared much better than the rest of the other institutions.”

-newsday