79-year-old British millionaire is searching for a wife and his list of demands is wild

Sir Benjamin Slade, the 7th Baronet of Maunsel House, has reignited his decades-long quest for a bride.

The 79-year-old advertised the position with an annual £50,000 salary—plus housing, a car, expenses, food, and holidays.

Slade hopes to marry a woman who can manage his 1,300-acre Somerset estate and produce at least two male heirs.

He emphasized on the need for a “good breeder” at least 20 years his junior to secure his family legacy and navigate inheritance tax rules.

Prospective brides must also:

Be under 59 (at least 20 years younger than Slade for tax efficiency, as he explained: “Death tax is 40 per cent… the only way I can pass the estate… is to leave it to the wife tax-free”).

Stand at least 167 cm (5’6”) tall.

Possess a shotgun licence, driving licence, and preferably a helicopter pilot’s licence.

Hold a coat of arms (indicating aristocratic lineage).

Excel at ballroom dancing, bridge, backgammon, and social administration.

Exclusions are equally pointed: No Scorpios, Guardian readers, drug users, alcoholics, Scots, Eskimos, or women from countries starting with “I” or featuring green in their flags

This isn’t Slade’s first rodeo. Similar ads date back to 2008, when he sought a wife “young enough to have sons.”

Slade’s urgency stems from legacy concerns. With no suitable male relatives he aims to sire two (or three) sons to preserve the baronetcy.

Slade has no sons but fathered a daughter, Violet, in 2021 via IVF with 34-year-old American entrepreneur and former child author Sahara Sunday Spain.