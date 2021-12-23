Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee, Kebby Mbewe has described as unfortunate calls by United Party for National Development-UPND youths that his restaurant at the new Choma Bus station be closed.

This follows continued pressure from UPND youths in Choma to remove Mbewe’s business from the new intercity bus station – accusing him of being a cadre that was vulgar against President Hakainde Hichilema in opposition.

But Mbewe has challenged those saying he insulted Hichilema to produce evidence.

“So, for people to start thinking that I was insulting the President in opposition, I think it’s not a right thing to do because I can tell you to say that these are the politics we do and if I insulted the president before, let someone quote the words I used,” Mbewe said.

Mbewe, who says he has been doing business in Choma for 25 years has told Byta FM’s Joe Pandwe that the Southern Provincial capital is what has made him to be who he is today, adding that the bus station belongs to everyone.

“All what is happening is unfortunate, but not for me, if anything, I sustain that restaurant because it does not make money for me but for the people I employed there,” he said.

Mbewe reveals that he employs over 80 people in Choma through his businesses, noting that for the restaurant in question, he followed due process in acquiring it just as any Zambian would following advertisements.

“For your own information, it was my manager who pushed in the application for that restaurant and I did not have any influence in the process,” He said.

Meanwhile, Mbewe says that it is disappointing to see people bent on closing down his businesses in Choma following a recent move by UPND officials where his Debonair’s Pizza was briefly closed for not displaying the Presidential portrait.

“..am a human being and it’s very sad and painful that the brothers and sisters I live with can turn around and destroy the property I invested in without anybody’s money.

“To destroy properties that does not only serve me but the populace of this country and our town Choma, and to allow cadres to take the law in their own hands, to destroy properties of private people who support other political parties, it does not sit well with me,”Mbewe lamented.

He said he will not be bullied to join the UPND as a way of sustaining his businesses.