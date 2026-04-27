80 states back Bahrain’s UN statement condemning Iran shipping disruptions

More than 80 countries issued a joint statement led by Bahrain ahead of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, condemning Iran’s actions in the region and disruptions to international shipping.

The statement voiced support for Resolution 2817 which condemned Iran’s “egregious attacks” on its Arab neighbors. The statement also criticized what it described as actions by the Islamic Republic that threaten freedom of navigation, stressing that the principle must not be undermined under any circumstances.

Signatories rejected any attempts to restrict the passage of vessels or impose tolls, calling such measures a violation of international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The statement also warned of the global consequences of Iran’s actions, saying they have disrupted maritime transport, driven up costs, and sent shockwaves through energy markets and supply chains.

It added that the impact has been especially severe for vulnerable countries, including those facing food insecurity.