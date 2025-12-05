82-Year-Old Woman Arrested After Shooting Her Boyfriend at Home

Mattie Crockett, an 82-year-old African American woman from Sledge, Mississippi, has been charged with murder after authorities say she shot her 75-year-old boyfriend at their home. He later died from his injuries.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. reporting a shooting. The caller, later identified as Crockett, admitted to shooting her boyfriend, James Larry Jr.

According to WAPT, deputies and emergency responders arrived at the home on Tibbs Road and found Larry with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crockett was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and later released. She was then transported to the Tunica County Jail and appeared before a judge, who set her bond at $100,000.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the case and is asking anyone with information to come forward. No further details have been released at this time.