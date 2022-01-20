Nine Parliamentary candidates have successfully filed in their nominations for the Kabwata parliamentary by-election slated for 3rd February 2022.

This is the second time nominations for the Kabwata by-election have been held after the Electoral Commission of Zambia canceled the earlier nominations following the withdrawal from the race by former UPP candidate Francis Libanda citing Article 52 of the constitution.

The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has maintained the same candidate, despite allegations that the party had engineered the cancelation of elections to enable them to field a different and stronger candidate in the Kabwata polls.

The successful candidates are PF’s Clement Tembo, EEP’s Chilufya Tayali, Democratic Party’s Fred Mubanga, New Heritage Party’s Kennedy Muyoya. Others are PeP’s Henry Muleya, UNIP’S Engiwe Mzyece, Socialist party’s Trevor Ngandu and People’s Alliance for Change’s Sydney Zyambo.

Speaking to journalists, UPND candidate Andrew Tayengwa says people will vote for him due to the number of achievements the UPND has scored thus far.

Meanwhile, Opposition Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee in Charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has refuted allegations made by President Hakainde Hichilema suggesting that the PF was teaching UPND Government officials to steal.

President Hichilema on Monday said the clique of criminals whom law enforcement agencies are currently pursuing have now started teaching his ministers and permanent secretaries how to siphon money meant for the poor.

The Head of State said this when he swore in the Teaching Service Commission chairperson Daphne Chimuka and Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Mary Chirwa.

But speaking after escorting PF’s Clement Tembo to file his nomination for the delayed Kabwata Parliamentary by election, Mr. Nakacinda wondered how PF officials would teach corruption the UPND Ministers and Permanent Secretaries whom President Hichilema oriented when coming into Government.

Mr. Nakacinda further commented on the audio circulating on social media purporting that President Hichilema was destabilizing opposition political parties.

“Before I call the acting Secretary General (Nixon Chilangwa) to invite the Vice President (Given Lubinda) allow me to speak to you about what happened, let me tell you what happened before they cancelled these elections,” he told PF supporters who came to witness the filing in of nominations.

“Yesterday a video came out in which Levy Ngoma implicated the President in something suggesting that it is him who has embarked on a crusade to destabilize opposition political parties.”

“The other day the President was alleging that PF is corrupt but it is his Ministers who are corrupt. He was alleging that some people are teaching his Ministers to be corrupt but is it not Mr. Hakainde who had an orientation workshop with his Ministers? Is it not Hakainde who taught his Ministers? The S.G here is the microphone, I am a trouble maker. Speaking in Bemba can land me in problems,” Mr. Nakacinda said using Bemba and English.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nakacinda said the crowd that flanked Mr. Tembo during nominations shows unity in PF.

“Ba Honourable Chishimba Kambwili has come all the way from Luanshya to come and support escort Clement Tembo during the nominations. This unity is what we need in the party and we will demonstrate in Kabwata what unity is able to produce by making sure that Clement Tembo goes to Parliament,” he said.

In his brief remarks, Mr. Tembo reminded PF members that campaigns have again started in Kabwata Constituency following the filing of nominations.

“Let us all be peaceful and go back home safely. Do not forget the campaigns have started today. We are going to give you all the campaign materials in your respective wards. God bless you. Thank you,” Mr. Tembo said.

PF vice President Given Lubinda said:”Ladies and gentlemen, campaigns have started today. I am not going to say a lot because this is a nomination centre. I just want to raise the man the party has chosen to succeed me in Kabwata.”

PF acting Secretary General Nixon Chilangwa urged PF members to respect leaders.

“We have begun the journey to ensure that Clement Tembo wins the elections in Kabwata. Let us all support Clement Tembo. Respect all leaders in the party. Respect Given Lubinda, respect Chishimba Kambwili, and respect Nkandu Luo,” Mr. Chilangwa said