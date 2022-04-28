Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle has said that “99%” of the married men in Nigeria are cheating on their wives and have side chics.

She said this while defending Yul Edochie who announced that he welcomed a child with actress Judy Austin Muoghalu and married her.

Reacting to the reactions that trailed Yul’s announcement, Shyngle said those criticising Yul are hypocrites.

She added that many married men are cheating and they are the ones sponsoring the lifestyle of many women.

She also said that many married women are cheating too.

She said the difference is that Yul got “sloppy”.

She then advised May Yul Edochie not to listen to advisers telling her to leave her husband.

Shyngle, who left her own husband just weeks after getting married, wrote: “Please stay and forgive him. The street is empty o. No man dey so hold your own.”