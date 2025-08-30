99-year-old man divorces his 96-year-old wife after 77 years of marriage over an affair from the 1940s

In a stunning turn of events, a 77-year-old marriage has unfortunately ended after the husband found evidence of his wife’s infidelity.

99-year-old Antonio C. from Naples, Italy, filed for divorce from his 96-year-old wife, Rosa, ending their 77-year marriage after discovering love letters revealing an affair she had in the 1940s.

The couple, married since 1934, raised five children, welcomed a dozen grandchildren, and celebrated a great-grandchild.

During Christmas in 2011, Antonio discovered letters hidden in a chest of drawers that were exchanged between Rosa and her former lover.

Antonio confronted Rosa, who admitted to having an affair. Despite her pleas to save their marriage, he chose to end it, citing a breach of trust.

Sources close to the family say the marriage had faced challenges before, including a brief separation a decade ago, but the discovery of the letters was the final blow.

Antonio, originally from Sardinia, and Rosa, a Naples native, had built a life together through wars, economic hardship, and raising a large family.