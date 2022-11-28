

Larry L Mweetwa writes:

TAYALI STRUGGLING TO KEEP HIS WIFE AND DECIDES TO TEMPORARILY SEND THEM HOME CLAIMING LIFE IS HARD IN UPND

President Tayali has decided to send her Queen Sheba wife back to her parents as he enjoys his temporary bachelor HOOD status accusing UPND of locking funds. “Mwaiche wandi Larry life na ikosa mu UPND, Ntumina ko fye Nangu £100 pounds” Lamented President Tayali. Yes in the past I used to assist him because honestly Tayali is a good guy but when he started insulting my president then he crossed the line.

Surely life is dificulty in UPND if you were used to be a lazy bum and praying to be powered by ECL, in President HH you got to work.

Please let’s remember our brother Tayali in our prayers during these tough moments of his life.