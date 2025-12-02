A $2 million bridge built by the construction company of Congo’s President’s collapsed on its opening day

Claims circulating that a bridge built by the Congo’s President’s construction company collapsed on its opening day.

A newly constructed bridge in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) dramatically collapsed during its official inauguration ceremony on Saturday.

A viral footage circulating widely on social media shows dignitaries, including local officials, cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

However, the structured gave away after officials decided to test its strength by walking on it. It buckled under the weight of the crowd, sending attendees scrambling in panic.

Miraculously, no serious injuries were reported, but the incident has exposed deep fissures in the country’s infrastructure projects.

The bridge, described in viral posts as a modest footbridge spanning a local waterway, was built by a company allegedly tied to the president’s family.

According to multiple reports, the project was completed at a staggering cost of £1.66 million (approximately $2.2 million).