A 22-NATION COALITION FORCES IRAN’S HAND ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ

A growing alliance of 22 countries—including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Australia, and others—has issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s attacks on commercial shipping, strikes on energy infrastructure, and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The nations pledge readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts ensuring safe passage through this vital chokepoint, which handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil.

This diplomatic show of unity arrives as the United States deploys thousands of Marines aboard the USS Tripoli amphibious assault ship toward the Persian Gulf, bolstering forces already in the region amid ongoing conflict with Iran.

President Trump has openly discussed potential action against Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal responsible for about 90 percent of its shipments, signaling Washington’s determination to protect global energy flows.

Iran’s long-standing leverage over this critical waterway is facing real pressure. When major consumers and Gulf producers align against threats to free navigation, the regime’s ability to hold the world hostage weakens fast.

The message is clear: the Strait stays open, or the costs mount quickly—for everyone involved.