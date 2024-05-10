A boost for Man Utd Martinez, Rashford return to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United have received a significant injury boost as both Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez return to training ahead of their clash with Arsenal.

The Red Devils are set to host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, and the potential return of Rashford and Martinez provides a welcome boost for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Martinez, who was a standout performer for United last season, has struggled with injuries this term, including foot, knee, and calf issues.

Meanwhile, Rashford has been sidelined with a knock since the FA Cup victory over Coventry City last month. Their return comes at a crucial time for United, who have faced numerous injury setbacks throughout the 2023–24 campaign.

United’s defensive line has been particularly affected by injuries, with more than a dozen different combinations used this season. Martinez, along with other key defenders such as Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, and Jonny Evans, have all spent time on the sidelines.

Despite their injury woes, Ten Hag’s side will be hoping to bounce back from their recent 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace when they face Arsenal on Sunday.

This will be followed by a clash against Newcastle United, as United look to secure their spot in Europe for next season.