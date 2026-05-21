A CALL FOR ELECTORAL FAIRNESS: THE CASE OF INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES



Chishala Kateka



21 May 2026



It is interesting to note that the case of someone filing in as an Independent Candidate, has only been highlighted by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, the day that Gary Nkombo, a UPND member, filed in his nomination papers as an independent candidate. This clearly sends a strong message to Gary.





What is the message that was sent? According to the current Zambian constitution and current electoral laws, a person must formally relinquish their political party membership at least two months before the nomination date to qualify as a candidate for elections in the general elections as an independent candidate for the National Assembly.





There are some key requirements for independent candidates and one of them is for them to meet the two-month rule, which clearly states that you cannot have been a member of any political party for at least 60 days immediately preceding the nomination.





Now, in our current political dispensation where some animals are more equal than others (Animal Farm – George Orwell) we are watching very closely to see whether Chabinga and those Members of Parliament that recently crossed the floor to UPND will be allowed to stand in the coming elections.





ECZ, we urge you to do the right thing. Treat all those that have crossed within that 60-day period in accordance with the Constitution.