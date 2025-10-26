A CALL FOR NATIONAL DIALOGUE MASKED IN PERSONAL INTEREST



By Mike Ntalasha



A few weeks ago, we highlighted how the race to appear on the 2026 ballot as the Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate has attracted significant interest from several individuals within the party. Among them is Mr. Makebi Zulu — a constitutional lawyer and family spokesperson for the Lungu family.





This development, in many ways, is a positive sign. It demonstrates that democracy is alive within the PF and, by extension, within our broader national political landscape. The fact that multiple individuals can openly express interest in leadership positions reflects political maturity and freedom of choice — key ingredients of any functioning democracy.





However, this growing interest also comes with its own set of moral and ethical questions. Mr. Zulu’s reported ambitions have prompted calls from some party members for him to come out openly and declare his intentions. This is particularly important given his dual role as both a family representative for the Lungu family and an active politician with presidential aspirations.





Some PF members have quietly expressed concern that Mr. Zulu’s position as the Lungu family spokesperson could be perceived as a political advantage — one that allows him to leverage his proximity to the former President to advance his own political ambitions. If this perception holds any truth, then it raises legitimate questions about integrity and transparency in political conduct.





Indeed, leadership is not only about intellect or eloquence; it is also about character, honesty, and fairness. A true leader must rise above personal interests and demonstrate the ability to unify people, especially in moments of division or uncertainty. If Mr. Zulu, or any other aspirant, is to be trusted with the responsibility of leading the PF — and possibly the nation — they must show the capacity to put the greater good above personal gain.





Some within the party have gone further to argue that it would be morally questionable for anyone to exploit a position of trust for political advantage. Such actions, they say, erode the very values of accountability and service that citizens expect from those who aspire to lead.





The ambition for power, if not guided by principle, can indeed drive individuals to act in ways that betray public trust. In this critical period leading up to 2026, Zambia needs leaders who are transparent, selfless, and genuinely committed to national unity — not those using privilege as a springboard for personal advancement.





As the PF and other political formations continue to prepare for the upcoming elections, let the focus shift from personalities to principles, from ambition to service, and from personal gain to the collective good of the Zambian people.