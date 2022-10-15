A Call To All PF Members To Observe And Commemorate The National Day Of Prayer- Given Lubinda

A CALL TO ALL PF MEMBERS TO OBSERVE AND COMMEMORATE THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

Saturday 15th October, 2022

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” – 2 Chronicles 7:14

The Patriotic Front recognises the supremacy and faithfulness of God thus we will continue to uphold Zambia as a Christian nation while respecting the right of every person to enjoy that person’s freedom of conscience and religion.

While in government, the Patriotic Front took several practical steps to actualise the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation, making Christianity the cornerstone of our Republic.

The National Values and Principles enshrined in Article 8 of our Republican Constitution are derived from the Christian faith and are the foundation of the social, political and economic development of our nation.

Former President, His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu when in government reaffirmed this aspiration to see the transformation of the Republic as a Christian nation by among other things declaring 18th

October as a National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation according to

Statutory Instrument No.78 of 2015 and Gazette Notice of 23rd October, 2015.

As a political party that acknowledges the supremacy and faithfulness of God Almighty in all spheres of our lives, the Patriotic Front calls upon all its members and the general citizenry to observe and commemorate the forthcoming Day of National Prayer to seek the face of God, to honour His name, introspect, seek forgiveness, repent and reconcile with one another in pursuit of peace, prosperity and unity of purpose.

We implore all our members to attend the Prayers organised by our church mother bodies and fully participate in the proceedings from wherever they are.

Our nation is under attack from the spirit of darkness; our people are no longer safe, they have become targets of all manner of evil and wickedness. [email protected]@[email protected], [email protected]@my, lies, bitterness, [email protected], [email protected]@fulness, [email protected], [email protected], nepotism, injustice, [email protected] and all manner of crime and wickedness have become commonplace in our nation.

As a people that believe in the power and sacredness of God, we must go down on our knees, to pray and fast and seek God’s mercy and favour to cleanse and heal our land of all manner of evil and wickedness which is destroying and dividing us.

We ought to thank God for his unfailing faithfulness. Without His love, things could have been worse and may turn even more disastrous. All of us are where we are today due to His love for us and He deserves to be worshipped and His name glorified.

May the spirit of love, unity and togetherness reign and overflow in our nation and beyond.

May the Peace of our Lord Jesus Christ and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit abide in all of us today and forever more.

Issued by;

Hon Given Lubinda

Acting President

Patriotic Front