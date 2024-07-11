A CALL TO THE SECRETARY TO THE CABINET ON CIVIL SERVICE ETHICS – Fred M’membe

A CALL TO THE SECRETARY TO THE CABINET ON CIVIL SERVICE ETHICS

We wish to request the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr Patrick Kangwa, to educate the nation on roles and ethical conduct of civil servants. This is a very humble appeal to Mr Kangwa.

The country is confused with the current happenings. Are civil servants through the ethical code supposed to be engaged in partisan politics? Are civil servants supposed to be aligned to a political party, or they are supposed to be neutral in the execution of their duties? We raise these questions because we have never seen or heard Mr Kangwa as Head of the civil service issue political statements, and yet his juniors are constantly involved in political rhetoric and misconduct.

We believe civil servants are there to serve all citizens of Zambia irrespective of their political affiliations. And the civil service code of ethics and guidelines are clear on these issues. Sadly, Mr Kangwa’s public officers are clearly involved in partisan politics. And most of them are even proud of their actions. Is the civil service an extension of Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND, or it’s an independent government institution?

The truth is, the ongoing political rantings of Mr Kangwa’s civil servants, mostly PSs and DCs would suggest that they are not properly guided and supervised by his office. What actions has he taken against erring civil servants, if any, and most importantly, why is he not taking any action?

Mr Kangwa’s leadership and reputation are at stake here. We all know Mr Kangwa as a humble and respectful gentleman, but the current conduct of his subordinates is an indictment on him as he is seen to be tolerating unprofessional conduct not expected of a professional civil service.

Our appeal is that Mr Kangwa either takes drastic disciplinary measures to curtail the on going political misconduct and overzealousness of his civil servants, or resigns to protect his image if he has been relegated to a ceremonial Secretary to the Cabinet.

Mr Kangwa’s crop of PSs specifically, is the worst Zambia has ever seen, and it is under his watch. Meaning he has allowed them to do as they wish even if they abrogate the civil service code of conduct. It will be helpful for Mr Kangwa to publish the civil service code of conduct for all Zambians to see how they are being disregarded.

It’s not too late for Mr Kangwa to save his reputation by doing the right thing. Typical example: What has his PS for information Mr Thabo Kawana got to do with criminal investigations? Is he not supposed to be working in his ministry instead of visiting detained opposition politicians?

Who is truly in charge of the civil service? Our Constitution says the Secretary to the Cabinet. But actions on the ground seem like he is totally not in charge. If he is not in charge, he must resign rather than taint his good reputation and image that he is known for and has built over years.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party