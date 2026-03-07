A Call to Unity: A Warning to the Opposition Parties of Zambia



By Evangelist Tanazio Banda

To the leadership and members of all opposition political parties in Zambia, I write to you today not just as a citizen, but as a voice crying out for the soul of our nation. We stand at a critical juncture in our history. The cries of suffering Zambians have reached the heavens, and the responsibility to answer those cries rests squarely on your shoulders.

However, a house divided against itself cannot stand. What the Zambian people see today is not a beacon of hope, but a “shackle of confusions.” When you spend your energy attacking one another and nursing personal hatreds, you are not fighting for the people—you are fighting against their future.





The Commandment of Unity



The time for rivalry and internal groupings is over. If you truly wish to bring confidence back to the hearts of our citizens, you must demonstrate a unity of purpose. We cannot afford the luxury of ego when our brothers and sisters are struggling to put food on the table.

The Word of God is clear on the power of agreement:





“Again I say unto you, That if two of you shall agree on earth as touching any thing that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my Father which is in heaven.” > — Matthew 18:19





If you cannot agree among yourselves, how can you expect the Zambian people to trust you with the mandate of leadership?



Burying the Past: Letting Bygones be Bygones





We must bury the past. Let the bitterness of previous elections and personal slights be forgotten. To move forward, we must practice the grace of forgiveness.





“Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal…” > — Philippians 3:13-14



It is high time you look past your differences and focus on the common enemy: poverty, inequality, and the erosion of our democratic values. If you continue to fight in the same camp, you are simply doing the work of those who wish to see you fail.





A Grave Warning for August 13th



Let this serve as a solemn warning. The date of August 13th looms large. If the opposition remains fragmented and loses due to its own pride, the consequences will be dire.



If our people end up suffering or languishing in prisons because you failed to unite, that burden will be a heavy one. As leaders, you are the watchmen of this nation. If the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people, he will be held accountable.





“But if the watchman sees the sword coming and does not blow the trumpet to warn the people and the sword comes and takes someone’s life… I will hold the watchman accountable for their blood.” > — Ezekiel 33:6





Do not let the blood and the tears of the suffering be on your heads because you chose rivalry over rescue.



Conclusion: One Force, One Zambia



Zambians are looking for a united force—a solid wall of integrity and cooperation. We need a leadership that reflects the peace we pray for in our National Anthem.

Let us work together. Let us forget the groupings. Let us put Zambia first.