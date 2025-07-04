A COFFIN IN THE COURTROOM: WHAT COULD HAPPEN NEXT IN THE LUNGU BURIAL SAGA





A man has died—but instead of resting in peace, his body has become the centre of a legal and political tug-of-war. The funeral that was supposed to bring unity has now brought confusion.





So where is this drama heading? What are the likely outcomes? What do they mean for our country—especially with 2026 elections just around the corner?



Let’s walk through FOUR possible scenarios.





SCENARIO 1: A GRACEFUL COMPROMISE



This is the best-case scenario. The family, the government, and the church put aside pride and politics. They agree to bring the late president’s body back home. There’s a proper state funeral at Embassy Park, and the current president attends quietly and respectfully—no speeches, no insults, just dignity.





What happens next?



Zambians breathe a sigh of relief. The tension reduces. Focus returns to real issues—like the price of mealie meal, the economy, etc. Both sides earn respect for maturity. This moment becomes one of healing, not division.





What does it mean for 2026?



UPND may gain trust as peacemakers. PF may gain sympathy for showing humility. But most importantly, voters will reward whichever side talks sense about their daily lives, not about graves.





SCENARIO 2: A PROLONGED COURT BATTLE



This is already happening. The funeral is on hold because of court orders in South Africa. If the court processes drag on for months, the family may keep the body in South Africa while lawyers argue.





What happens next?



The public gets tired. Every week it’s headlines about “injunctions,” “applications,” and “state versus family.” People stop caring. They begin to feel both sides are playing games with the dead. The story starts to rot—like any body kept too long above the ground.





What does it mean for 2026?



PF may use it to say “our leader was disrespected.” But the longer the fight continues, the more voters may say, “You are not ready to lead; you are still fighting over the past.” UPND may appear focused and in control—but only if they avoid bitterness.





SCENARIO 3: A FLASHPOINT PROTEST



This is the dangerous path. Suppose a group of PF supporters decides to hold a funeral on their own terms. Or a public gathering turns into a riot. Or youths clash with police. One wrong move, one spark—and violence erupts.





What happens next?



Zambia’s peace is shaken. International headlines scream: “Chaos in Lusaka Over Funeral Dispute.” Investors panic. Families keep their children indoors. The burial becomes a battlefield, not a send-off.





What does it mean for 2026?



The public may blame PF for provoking trouble—or blame the government for failing to prevent it. Either way, voters will lean towards the side that promises peace and order. In times of fear, people vote for calm, not chaos. Just like in 2021 when they voted out cadres.





SCENARIO 4: THE BODY STAYS IN SOUTH AFRICA



Let’s say the family stands firm and the court allows them to bury Lungu privately in South Africa. No state funeral. No parade. No Embassy Park. Just a quiet send-off far from home.





What happens next?



The family gets closure. The government moves on. But emotions remain high—especially among PF loyalists, who will carry that pain into 2026 like a wound that never healed.





What does it mean for 2026?



PF turns Lungu into a martyr. “They chased our president even in death,” they will say. “Vote for us to restore dignity.” It becomes a campaign message. But again—will that message feed anyone’s family? Will it fix the load-shedding? If PF focuses only on emotions and forgets about real solutions, the sympathy may not translate into votes.





TRUTH BE TOLD



We are a country of strong opinions and deep emotions. But this moment calls for something more powerful than pride—it calls for maturity. Zambians know how to argue, yes. But we also know how to forgive, how to move on, and how to do what is right for the future.





A coffin is not a campaign poster. A funeral is not a battlefield.



May those leading both sides remember that before we all pay a price too high to bear.



Zambian Angle 

