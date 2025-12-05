A ‘Frozen Christmas’ President in Pretoria

…the sad story of the sixth president of Zambia Edgar Lungu



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote-



5 Dec 25.

In twenty days, more than one billion Christians across the globe will celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God.





In Zambia, the only nation on the continent constitutionally declared Christian, jingle bells will ring, Christmas trees will sparkle, and chickens and turkeys will find their way into boiling pots or ovens.





Even the poorest households, scraping by on a dollar a day, will somehow summon the miracle of a chicken stew with curry.



For a moment, the darkness of load shedding will be forgotten, church bells will toll, and prayers will rise in gratitude for life itself.





Yet amid the rice, the chickens, the turkey, the wine and ales, one haunting question hovers like a restless spirit: Is Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, spending Christmas frozen in a seven foot steel refrigerator in Pretoria at sub-zero temperatures?





Six months have passed since June 5th, the day he breathed his last. Six months of legal wrangling, diplomatic spats, and a widow’s tears.



Six months of a nation watching in disbelief as its former Commander in Chief remains unburied and frozen in state.





If there were a Guinness World Record for “longest unburied president in modern Africa,” Zambia would hold the shameful crown.





Zambia would walk the hall of shame for being heartless according to observers.



ECL’s widow, Esther Lungu, stares into space, her eyes long dried of tears after mourning for half a year. His daughter Tasila Lungu, his grandchildren, his friends—all pray for closure.





But the Attorney General digs in his heels, refusing to allow burial in South Africa as the family wishes. Analysts ask: what would Zambia lose if Lungu were buried in South Africa? Rain? Sunshine? Moonlight? Sleep? The economy is on its knees already. What moral compass guides a nation that denies a family the dignity of laying its patriarch to rest?





In sixty one years, six Zambian presidents have died. None was frozen. None was denied burial. None was left hovering between Pretoria and Lusaka, restless. Frozen, brittle and tired.





And so Zambia mourns. The world watches with awe and surprise. “Where are you from?” someone asks. “Zambia–the country where a president has not been buried yet.”





The irony is cruel. Had he not died of a heart condition, Edgar Lungu would have celebrated his 69th birthday on November 11th, dancing his awkward funky chicken with family and friends. Instead, his spirit waits, trapped between steel and silence. His birthday too was in a fridge.

Christmas is about love, forgiveness, and unity. It is about the birth of the Son of God who sacrificed His life for humanity. As the Bible reminds us: “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9).



Is it not time, then, for Zambia to be a peacemaker? To compromise? To let a family bury its father, grandfather, and husband? To let a nation heal?





The satire writes itself: a government that once sacrificed to free colonized neighbours now fails to free its own leader’s body. A country that built bridges, roads, and schools now builds only a bridge of shame between Pretoria and Lusaka.





And yet, amid sorrow, hope flickers. Perhaps between today and Christmas, Edgar Lungu may “rise from the fridge like Jesus” and be allowed burial at last. Perhaps Zambia will rediscover its huge heart, the one that once defined it.



As the French say: “La douleur passe, mais la beauté demeure”–pain passes, but beauty remains.





Apart from divine intervention, whom else can grieving Zambians turn to in order to plug this half year long black hole in their hearts, this hollow space and pain?



Who in the leadership will say, “Enough of this…let my man rest.”





Let us choose beauty. Let us choose unity. Let us let Edgar Chagwa Lungu rest.

—-



Credit: Amb. Anthony Mukwita, Author & International Relations Analyst. Author of “Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Rough Journey to State House.”