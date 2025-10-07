A GOOD LEADER WILL EMERGE FROM THE PF CHAOS – SP



SOCIALIST Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says the Patriotic Front will come up with a good leader amidst the chaos it is currently facing.





In an interview, Monday, Kaunda said good leaders usually emerge from chaotic environments.



“Good leaders are made in a chaotic environment. The environment may be said to be chaotic, but it’s also a very good recipe to give us a good leader. Leaders emerge under a chaotic environment; that’s where true and perfect leaders emerge from. And these tend to be good leaders”.





“When you come up with a leader under a chaotic environment, you just know that such a leader is capable of overcoming any storm or any challenge, because it’s only the storm waters which can provide or which can give you a good sailor or a captain. A good captain is only seen when there is a storm. A good pilot is only seen amidst turbulence. Yes, the opposition and the biggest opposition party right now is entangled in all sorts of issues,” Kaunda said.





“Look at [Paul] Kagame, was he born out of a smooth transition process? No. The list is endless in the formation of those who have given us good leaders. They say, we are born out of a chaotic environment. And we have no doubt in our mind that the PF equally, amidst what is perceived to be a chaotic environment, will give a good leader who should be able to give them a clear sense of direction. We still have hope as Socialists that amidst this chaotic environment, a good leader will emerge to provide a sense of direction, and the environment is ripe to give us a good leader”.





He added that he was happy that the PF was finally confronting its leadership issues, insisting that the opposition would unite.



“Away from SP, personally, I’m happy that they are beginning to confront the issue of leadership with honesty. Because I think we are seeing what we are seeing now because this is when the subject of leadership is being addressed by the PF. All this time, it was about the funeral: ‘let’s wait, we bury.’ I think now our colleagues have realised that look, it is time that they dealt with the issues of leadership”.





“And now that they are confronting the issues of leadership, that’s why we are seeing all these ripple effects. But that does not mean the opposition will not unite. No, we are going to unite. That message is very clear. Whether the PF elects a leader today or next month or the other month, the truth of the matter is that the opposition will unite. Even if they elect leaders or do it before the election, we are still going to unite,” Kaunda said.





Asked about time as 2026 was fast approaching, Kaunda said in politics even 24 hours was a lot of time.



“In politics, even 24 hours is a lot of time. That’s the beauty about politics. We are not dealing with the construction of capital projects where even if you have a lot of money, it is difficult for you to deliver within the shortest possible time. No. We are dealing with the construction of leadership, we are dealing with governance issues, we are dealing with national leadership. So when it comes to leadership, even 24 hours is a lot of time. And that I can assure you. Look, we have something to refer to. When you look at the 1991 general election, there was no MMD as of December 1990. Ten months into the election, the MMD was registered by December, January, by March, it had gained momentum by October, and it scooped the 1991 election,” Kaunda said.





He insisted that the biggest opposition the UPND faced was the people, not any political party.



“So I keep on saying that the greatest opposition the UPND have is not even the PF, is not even the Socialists, is not even the NCP, and is not even NAREP or any other political party. No, the greatest opposition they have are the Zambian people. So what is going on in the PF is healthy; it’s nothing strange. It’s healthy, and we have no doubt in our mind that the waters will settle down very soon. It’s not the confusion that will enable the ruling party to win an election. It’s them having to deliver on their promises that will make them win. So, if they are lying to themselves that they stand to benefit from the confusion in the PF, they are mistaken,” said Kaunda.





“What the people of Zambia will be judging them against is on their own promises: Have they delivered? Is it a yes or no? That’s what will make them either retain their seat or lose their seat, because many people resolved as to who they will take out, they are just looking at, ‘who is the opposition going to give us?’ That’s what they are waiting for. Who to vote out of power, they are already resolved; who to usher in is what is now being considered. And that’s why I’m saying this perceived confusion in the PF, very soon and in no time, it’s going to settle down”.



News Diggers