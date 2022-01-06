Emmanuel Mwamba

A GOVERNMENT FOR THE RICH

“Government reduces subsistence allowances for a category of truck drivers from K390 per night to K100”

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Government has reduced subsistence allowances for a category of truck drivers from K390 per night to K100 per night.

Since 2020, truck drivers have been receiving K390 per night for local trips and $25 per night for international trips.

However, an amendment carried by Statutory No.93 of 2021 issued on 31st December 2021 made to the Minimum Wages and Conditions of Employment (Trucks and Bus Drivers) Amendment Order, 2021 has introduced categories.

Truck drivers driving a truck without a sleeping cabin will now receive K300.00 per night while the SI has introduced to the employer to pay K100 per night to the driver with a truck with a sleeping cabin.

This measure alone has disadvantaged a huge number of truck drivers who until now have been receiving the paltry K390 per night but to be greeted with a reduction of K300 per night and K100 in the new year.

And for truck drivers, they actually were expecting an increment of subsistence allowance from K300 to K600.

This measure to introduce categories is designed to favour truck owners who have sought measures to reduce the cost of running the haulage business.

Those with trucks with sleeping cabins contend that they should pay less to their drivers.

In 2020, Government set minimum wages for truck drivers at K3,000 per month and K2,200 per month for bus drivers.

The drivers fall in the category of protected workers.

The truck drivers also receive risk allowance of 8cents per Kilometre for international trips and 80 ngwee for per Kilometre for local trips.

GOVERNMENT FOR THE RICH

This Government has shown keeness to favour employers than employees.

In the 2022 National Budget, Government has reduced Corporate Tax from 35% to 30%.

It has also given tax concessions to the mining sector that favour mine owners.

It has also given tax concessions to those manufacturing, running or setting up ceramic tiles plants.

Despite the rise in cost of living, and general rise in food and transport prices,the worker has not received relief but suffered the brunt of the economic crisis.

Recently, civil servants received a salary increment of 12% while inflation rate is at over 19%.