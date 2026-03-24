A Grand Alliance of Tonse, Pamodzi and even the People’s Pact is still very possible- Elias Kamanga

By Elias Kamanga

GRANDE COALITION STILL POSSIBLE!



My two cents on the aftermath of the election of Hon Makebi Zulu as the leader of the Given Lubinda led PF faction last weekend and what it means for the opposition going forward.





The truth must be said without fear: unity among PF-aligned groupings and the broader opposition is not optional, it is absolutely cardinal.





Any group or individual in the opposition who believes they can go it alone, or who carries themselves with a sense of self righteousness as though they do not need the support of others, is simply engaging in political self-deception.





No opposition leader, no matter how popular they believe themselves to be, can defeat a sitting government without a broad and united front.





But let us also be honest about what has been standing in the way of unity.



In many cases, it has not even been the leaders themselves, it has been their supporters.





Across social media and political spaces, some supporters are busy shadow boxing, using their preferred candidates to settle old personal and factional scores that have nothing to do with the future of the country.





Many of them are terrified of a genuinely united opposition because unity would strip them of the little influence and relevance they currently enjoy within their respective factions and camps.



They thrive on division. They feed on confusion. And they survive politically by keeping leaders apart.





But the country cannot afford this nonsense any longer.



Those who are sabotaging unity while pretending to defend their preferred leaders must understand that sooner rather than later, they will be called out publicly and directly.





The Zambian people deserve a serious opposition, not a collection of factions fighting petty wars while the country faces serious challenges.





A Grand Alliance of Tonse, Pamodzi and even the People’s Pact is still very possible—but only if those driven by selfish pocket agendas are pushed aside.





There is absolutely nothing impossible about a future government where Brian Mundubile, Makebi Zulu, Fred M’membe, and Harry Kalaba together with other opposition leaders play meaningful roles in running the country.





The path is clear: build a Grand Alliance or prepare to remain in opposition forever



The choice is ours.