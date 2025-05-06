A HOUSEMAID HAS ENDED THIS WOMANS POWERFUL CAREER AS A JUDGE IN SECONDS



HONOURABLE Lady Justice LYDIA Mugambe is a high court judge and a powerful woman in Uganda, living in London and studying for a PHD at Oxford University.





She employed a live-in housemaid from Uganda, paid for her visas and flights and even picked up the lady from the airport herself.



Things have escalated very high and she has been found guilty in the UK and sentenced to 6 years in prison for what they are calling modern-day-Slavery.





British Police arrested her after her maid complained that she was being forced to do house chores in the judge’s Oxfordshire home.



Zambian Post has seen a report that Oxford University is also considering expelling the judge (student) from their Institution where she has been studying for her PHD because they can’t keep students who are convicted of crimes.





In UK people don’t just work anyhow, even a maid has so many rights which the employer must follow differently from how it is done in Africa.





A maid can’t just be fired or even told to do anything in UK and if fired they must be given pension and compensation fees not less than K500,000.



Zambian Post 5 May 2025