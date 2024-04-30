A paedophile in the U.S. has agreed to be physically castrated after he raped a 14-year-old girl and got her pregnant.

Glen Sullivan Sr., 54, of Springfield, Louisiana, USA pleaded guilty on April 17 to four counts of second-degree rape and was sentenced to 50 years in prison by Judge William Dykes.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Sullivan in July 2022 after the teenager told police that he raped her ‘multiple times.’

It was later discovered the girl got pregnant, and a DNA test proved that Sullivan was the father.

In 2008, a Louisiana state law was passed that determined that if a man was convicted of certain rape offences, he may be sentenced to chemical or physical castration.

'I felt that this case was a strong enough case and warranted such action,' Assistant District Attorney Brad Cascio told WBRZ.

Physical castration, the surgical removal of testicles, can only be ordered with the defendant’s consent.

Physical castration also reduces testosterone production in a man, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Cascio said Sullivan’s decision was part of a plea agreement. A chemical castration occurs when a male suspect is given a drug called medroxyprogesterone acetate, which reduces sexual urges and suppresses testosterone production. Physical castration also reduces testosterone production in a man, according to the National Library of Medicine.

'I want to say I've had three people ordered to be chemically castrated but, to my knowledge, this is the first physical castration to be ordered,' Cascio said. 'It has to be done no later than one week prior to his release, so they could do it immediately or they could wait,' Cascio added.

Judging by this, Sullivan might not be castrated until a week before the end of his sentence, when he will be more than 100 years old.

'Sex crimes against juveniles are the most malicious crimes we prosecute,' Cascio said. ‘I intend on using every tool the legislature is willing to give us, including physical castration, to seek justice for the children in our community.’ 'So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear,' Perrilloux said. 'The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible.'

Cascio added that the girl went on to raise the child who is ‘alive and healthy.’