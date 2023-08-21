Zamani – The Vigorous

A JUXTAPOSITION WHICH IS A WONDER TO BEHOLD.

This pic is not trending because many don’t understand it’s significance. This pic here is the ultimate symbol of unity and coexistence. The juxtaposition of paramount chief Chiti Mukulu and His royal majesty the Litunga is a wonder to behold.

Growing up in Western province it is no secret that young children are oriented to hold a firm belief that Bembas are not good people. If you’ve lived in Western province for any considerable amount of time, I bet you have heard this statement even once “Mabemba ki masholi” translated to mean Bembas are hardcore thieves. We were meant to think every Bemba is inherently a thief and so you have to be very alert when dealing with one🤣. But every reasoning person will know that these are just stupid stereotypes handed over from generation to generation. We also know what they say of us, stingy, selfish and primitive are adjectives attached to our identity.

For anyone who has lived long enough and has had an opportunity to mingle with those we consider our bitterest enemies will come to learn that there are good people and bad people alike from every tribe. God was wise enough to distribute virtues and vices fairly among all peoples. I have amazing Bemba friends, I’ve dated exceptional Bemba ladies. And this just goes to show how our long held stereotypes are spurious, unfounded, baseless and simply conjectural.

It is the responsibility of our generation to rid off the last vestiges of tribalism and strive towards a more perfect union and make of this our great nation a brotherhood.

#Be Vigorous.