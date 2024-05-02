HH ANGRY WITH ALEBWELELAPO

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has continued attacking his predecessor, former President Edgar Lungu, declaring that Zambians shall never allow the former head of State to return to the leadership of the country because they are not mad.

President Hichilema is accusing former President Lungu of attempting to take over the leadership of the country because according to him, his predecessor would return to bring what he termed bloodshed in markets and companies.

"Zambians are not mad to allow alebwelelapo back and destroy the sanity the UPND government has restored in the economy