HICHILEMA’S UNENDING DEBT RESTRUCTURING SPEECHES-Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S UNENDING DEBT RESTRUCTURING SPEECHES

It is evident that administrative chaos, policy inconsistencies and leadership ineptitude form an integral part of Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s government’s overall failures.

Going by Mr Hichilema’s address in Solwezi yesterday, where he clearly explained how there are still pending issues or bottlenecks with the creditors, it is vivid that the man is in a state of denial and confusion about his fate and his plans.

Arising from this, we ask a question, if indeed, we still have pending problems with the creditors, why is this government celebrating a deal that has not been finalized? Why do they always want to deceive people? Why do they always find deception as a convenient way to hide their challenges from the people? Why celebrate a deal that has not been concluded?

And why is Mr Hichilema always blaming others for his failure to fulfill his own promises? Is it not him that promised the Zambians a lower cost of living? Mealie meal at K50? Low electricity tariffs, low cost of fuel, free university education and so on and so forth? Who made these promises to the Zambian people?

Let Mr Hichilema for once take responsibility of the chaos and his lack of vision and leadership qualities to take this country forward. Mr Hichilema is taking this country many steps backwards and instead of facing his lies and correct them, all he is subjecting the people to are more lies, empty promises and blame game speeches.

Mr Hichilema is always preaching to Zambians to work hard and stop being lazy. But why is he not working hard himself so that the people can see the results? Are the disastrous results we are seeing today a product of hard work? Does the economy as it stands today point to a hard working President and government?

We need a better and more competent leadership and clearly UPND is not it.

Let’s remove UPND in 2026. If we don’t, we shall face misery, poverty and squalor in the future like never seen before. This is a failed government.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party