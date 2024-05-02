ESTHER LUNGU IS A NICE WOMAN, BUT WHERE DID EDGAR LUNGU GET HIS WEALTH, WONDERS KAVINDELE

ESTHER IS A NICE WOMAN, BUT WHERE DID LUNGU GET HIS WEALTH, WONDERS KAVINDELE
By Philip Chisalu
FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele says while he feels sorry for former First Lady Esther Lungu, her husband needs to explain how, as a candidate who couldn’t even afford to pay for his nomination, he became a billionaire.
And PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the former first family is fighting for their properties because they sweated for them.
He adds that the same properties are basic compared to what even people from Katondo Street have built.
On Tuesday, Esther said she was not guilty of any of the offences for which she was appearing before the Financial Crimes Court. She also wondered which other former First Lady had ever suffered as much as she was currently suffering.
And in an interview, Wednesday, Kavindele expressed sympathy for Esther, describing her as a nice woman…
The fundamental question that begs an answer is how ECL and family became so rich at such a lightening speed.
Edgar Lungu thinks Zambians are stupid. That’s why he will never answer a question such as this one. One of his ministers Bowman Lusambo mocked Panji Kaunda for not getting rich when his father was President of the Republic of Zambia. This did not attract a reprimand from President Lungu at the time.
She is not a nice woman, she is one of the dangerous Lazozi in Zambia.
Not just ECL.
Even Hakainde has refused to state the source of his wealth.
African politicians are too greedy and corrupt.
Vote wisely in 2026.