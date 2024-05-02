ESTHER LUNGU IS A NICE WOMAN, BUT WHERE DID EDGAR LUNGU GET HIS WEALTH, WONDERS KAVINDELE

ESTHER IS A NICE WOMAN, BUT WHERE DID LUNGU GET HIS WEALTH, WONDERS KAVINDELE

By Philip Chisalu

FORMER vice-president Enock Kavindele says while he feels sorry for former First Lady Esther Lungu, her husband needs to explain how, as a candidate who couldn’t even afford to pay for his nomination, he became a billionaire.

And PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the former first family is fighting for their properties because they sweated for them.

He adds that the same properties are basic compared to what even people from Katondo Street have built.

On Tuesday, Esther said she was not guilty of any of the offences for which she was appearing before the Financial Crimes Court. She also wondered which other former First Lady had ever suffered as much as she was currently suffering.

And in an interview, Wednesday, Kavindele expressed sympathy for Esther, describing her as a nice woman…

(Read more in news diggers)