By-election results updates– 2nd may 2024

By-election results updates

FINAL RESULTS FOR MUNWA WARD BY- ELECTION IN CHIENGI CONSTITUENCY

UPND- 967

SP- 174

LM- 07

KAELA WARD IN LUPOSOSHI CONSTITUENCY

MULALA POLLING STATIONUPND – 109SP – 105LM – 11IND – 0REJECTED – 8(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM

UPND SCOOPS MALALA WARD OF CHIKANKATA TOWN COUNCIL

TOTAL RESULTS

UPND- 1049

SP- 42

LM- 32

NHP- 14





RESULTS FOR MALALA WARD BY-ELECTION IN CHIKANKATA DISTRICT

Malala ward by-results

Mukwela Poling Station

UPND- 207

SP – 09

LM- 05

NHP- 04

Rejected- 02



JUST IN: UPND SCOOPS MUNWA WARD BY-ELECTION IN LUAPULA PROVINCE WITH A LANDSLIDE

Chienge/ Thursday, May 2nd

Kafulwe Polling Station

UPND – 408

SP – 86

(CDP) UKA- 17

LM – 01

12 rejected

Total votes cast: 525

Nyamfwa Polling Station

UPND – 241

SP – 54

(CDP) UKA- 29

LM – 02

07 Rejected

Total votes cast: 333

Musolo UCZ Polling Station

UPND – 318

SP – 34

(CDP) UKA – 10

LM- 04

04 Rejected

Total votes cast: 371

Consolidated Results:

UPND – 965

SP – 174

(CDP) UKA- 56

LM – 07

RESULTS FOR LUANGWA WARD BY-ELECTION IN CHAMA DISTRICT

Luangwa ward by-results

Kambowe Poling Station

UPND- 103

SP- 34

CF- 04

LM- 02

Rejected- 04

