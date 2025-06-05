“A LEADER’S CONDOLENCES: PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SHOWS COMPASSION AND UNITY”





By Timmy



In a heartfelt and dignified response, President Hakainde Hichilema has extended his deepest condolences to the family of the late President Edgar Lungu, following his passing. The President’s message is a testament to his leadership and commitment to unity, as he calls on all Zambians to come together in this time of sorrow.





A Message of Unity and Compassion



President Hichilema’s statement emphasizes the importance of solemnity, unity, and compassion during this difficult time. He urges all citizens to offer support and respect to the bereaved family and to uphold the values of peace, dignity, and togetherness that define Zambians.





A Leader’s Respect



The President’s message is a reflection of his respect for the office of the President and for the life of his predecessor. By calling on Zambians to come together above political affiliation or personal conviction, President Hichilema is promoting a sense of national solidarity and patriotism.





President Hichilema’s response to the passing of President Lungu is a demonstration of his leadership and commitment to unity. His message of condolences and compassion is a testament to his character and his dedication to promoting peace and dignity in Zambia.



