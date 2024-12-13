A LETTER TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE- Sishuwa Sishuwa

A LETTER TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE



Dear Zambia,



I deeply love you, and my affection for you is unwavering. Nothing can diminish my enduring and everlasting love for you. I owe you a debt of gratitude. You gave me life, nurtured me, and continue to sustain me. Like so many others, it is my duty and responsibility to safeguard your well-being and ensure your prosperity.

I am acutely aware of those who seek to exploit you for their own gain. These opportunists, envious of our bond, aim to come between us and alienate you from me. Yet my love for you remains pure and steadfast, unshaken by any evil intentions. This year, as in years past, I have fought for you to the best of my ability, through conviction and the pen. My efforts have always been dedicated to the truth and helping you perceive the threats that jeopardise your well-being and your future. Despite my warnings about the myriad forces that seek to harm you, your response has been discouraging.

At times, it feels as though you are indifferent to the dangers that surround you. There have been moments when I felt tempted to give up, but I remained committed to you and my love for you is strong.

One day, I believe you will come to recognise the truth that those who lead you now and preside over your well-being may not have your best interests at heart. When that day comes, you may also understand the depth of my care and the sacrifices I have made and continue to make for you. I have hoped for reciprocity in our bond, but it has not come.

Even when I have given everything, you have often remained distant and unresponsive. Yet your indifference only deepens my curiosity and sense of responsibility towards you. My love is not contingent upon acknowledgment or return. It is a reflection of my nature, an innate part of who I am. Like the sun, I will continue to rise and shine for you. My commitment to doing what is right and just will not waver, regardless of whether it is recognised or appreciated.

While some may celebrate the light I bring, others may focus on the imperfections. Nevertheless, I persist. My affection for you is unwavering, and our bond is inseparable. I remain hopeful that the coming year will bring clarity and enlightenment to you. May the Universe grant you the ability to see through the shadows and discern the path forward. I wish you nothing but the best as we end another year together and as we step into another.



Love always,



Sishuwa