A LUSAKA WOMAN WHO DUMPED BOYFRIEND YEARS BACK WANTS HIM BACK BECAUSE HE’S NOW A DOCTOR

“I’m very sorry for my actions. I didn’t know what came over me. I can’t imagine myself living the rest of my life without you…!” Victoria has told John.

He’s a doctor now with a good salary… On 10th December, 2022, sitting comfortably at home celebrating his birthday, he received a birthday present, and when he looked, he saw that it was from Victoria, his ex girlfriend.

“To the man I love with all my heart and soul, I wish you all the best as this day may bring nothing upon your life but blessings,” wrote Victoria.

Upon hastily, John orderd that let the birthday present be returned to Victoria without any question. People present that day placed upon him a blame that he was not supposed to reject the present from a person who loved him so dearly as it’s very rare for a lady to buy a present for her man.

“I don’t want any gift from this girl. It’s a trap!” Chorused John.

On many occasions, John has rejected gifts and money from Victoria.

She’s an average tall young lady with a hip which is capable of putting in prison the heart of almost any man who may come across her.

In his second year as a student studying doctorate at the University of Zambia, as he was looking for a woman to date among the daughters of Jezebel, he met Victoria who served him grace and favor, and she became his girlfriend.

John was from a humble background, and his opportunity to study at UNZA was because 75% was sponsorship and 25% came from Catholic organization.

In his sixth year, Victoria enrolled at the National Institute of Public Administration.

The following year, that was 2020 John completed and entered the world in its length.

In the second year, term 3, Victoria lamented to him that she was facing financial constraints at the institution.

John was not employed yet, but he made a valiant and dauntless effort, and led by the promise between them that they would get married immediately after Victoria’s completion, he carried upon his shoulders the responsibility. He worked for trade Kings and decided to bank for the second and third year of his girlfriend’s school fee, and he paid until she completed.

Their relationship was fine until the appearance of a “have you received your ka K1,000 into your account” type.

His first disappointment came on the day his girlfriend graduated.

His salary permitted him to rent a one bedroom apartment in John Howard compound… Nonetheless, he managed to buy presents and gifts for his graduating Princess.

He hired a scrap metal in form of a Toyota Corolla from his friend as easy movement to the graduation square.

As names were being called, came the moment Victoria was called out. She stood up and matched forward majestically like a queen from among other graduands. Sitting on a bench waiting to present his gifts to his Queen, as she returned from there, John was left wearing sunglasses of shock as he saw a man rising from the East with expensive gifts presenting them to her.

He [the man] presented to him a Huawei mobile phone and a brown envelope containing kwachas of money. Later that day, John wanted to ask Victoria about the man but nowhere was she found; was only informed that she had been seen with a Toyota Hilux man going to Levy mall. He got his friend’s scrap metal (Toyota Corolla) and drove there, and only to be surprised to find her with a man in his 40s.

“I’m really tired of you, John. When are you going to make things right?” Sung Vicky.

“Victoria, you can’t leave me today! Think about all the years we’ve been together!” Cried John but she had made up her mind. That was proper satire!

“She told me frankly that she was tired of dating a man who can’t find a job, a broke guy and that I should allow her to enjoy herself,” says John.

In August 2022 John was employed as a full time doctor by the New Dawn Government.

Victoria only enjoyed the money of the blesser for a short period of time as he wanted nothing from her but sex being a man who was after different cocottes for sex.

Victoria can not find a man like John who respects her and wants to be with her.

“I can’t find someone like you!” She says. She has lost him just for pieces of chicken and money from a rich man.

John stays in North Gardens now and is planning to marry a very beautiful young bemba woman, Elizabeth Mulenga this September.

Victoria wants him back in her life. She has one child whom she found after dumping John.

“I’m very sorry, Victoria, I’m marrying this year, we can’t get back together. It’s too late,” said John when Victoria went to his house to ask why he rejected the birthday gift sent to him!!

“I’m sorry for whatever I did to you. It really hurts me!” She said.

Learn to be patient always. You should be so intelligent enough to be able to differentiate between temporal and permanent things.

Any advice for John?