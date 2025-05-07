A maid from Lusaka’s Lilayi area is on the run after allegedly murdering a fellow maid over accusations of bed-wetting

(Maid bolts after murdering fellow maid over bedwetting allegations)





POLICE PRESS STATEMENT: MURD£R INCIDENT REPORTED AT CHILENJE POLICE STATION



May 06, 2025



Chilenje Police Station, through Godfrey Miyanda Police Post, received a report of murd£r yesterday May 05, 2025 at approximately 18:45 hours.



The incident is reported to have occurred earlier the same day at around 17:30 hours.





The report was made by Mr. Saviour Kakoma, aged 34, of G-Greens Chalala, who reported on behalf of his friend, Mr. Innocent Ngoma of Plot No. 10622, Lilayi. The report stated that Mr. Ngoma’s live-in maid, Female/Memory Kazhila, aged 22, was allegedly st@bbed to de@th by another live-in maid, identified only as Female/Mary (other names unknown), following a dispute of yet-to-be-established in nature.





Preliminary investigations indicate that the decēãsed, who had worked for the Ngoma family for over four years, recently began sharing a bedroom with the suspect Mary, who joined the household on Saturday, May 03, 2025.





It is alleged that tensions may have arisen after the deceased confronted Mary over suspected bedwetting, though this is unconfirmed.



On the day of the incident, Mr. and Mrs. Ngoma had left for work, leaving the two maids and four children at home. A 12-year-old chïld reportedly noticed bløød seeping from the bedroom and inquired from Mary, who allegedly claimed it was from sl@ughtering a chicken.





However, upon entering the bedroom, the chïld found the deceãsed lying on the floor.



Police officers who responded to the scene found the decêased laying on her back, covered in a blanket. Physical inspection revealed deep cuts on the chest, right arm, and four incisions on the stomach, consistent with knïf£ wõunds.





The body was transported to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) mortuary, where it awaits postmortem examination and burial.



At this stage, no arrests have been made as the suspect, Mary, is currently on the run.





A manhunt has been launched, and we appeal to members of the public with any information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to the nearest police station or contact the Zambia Police Service emergency lines.





The Zambia Police Service condemns in the strongest terms all acts of violence and reiterates its commitment to ensuring that the perpetrator is brought to justice.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.