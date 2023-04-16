A maid of Mpika has allegedly defiled her boss’ 13-year-old son

A maid of Mpika has allegedly defiled her boss’s 13-year-old son. Maria Zulu is believed to have followed the victim in the bathroom as he was taking a bath and asked him to have sex with her.



It is alleged that the victim denied her advances, but she then undressed and forced herself on him.

Muchinga deputy Commanding officer Ronald Zambo who confirmed the incident said it occurred on Monday, April 10th in Tazara township of Mpika.



He said the victim complained of painful private part and discharge from the private part.

“Brief facts are that the victim went to take a bath. whilst bathing, the suspect opened the bathroom door and asked him if he could have canal knowledge of her, but he refused.The suspect insisted and she started removing her clothes while touching the victim and she forced herself on him and had carnal Knowledge of him,” he said.



Mr Zambo said when they were through, the suspect quickly dressed up and left the bathroom.

“After a few minutes, she went back to the bathroom and warned the victim not to tell anyone or else she will stop giving him food.However, the victim informed his mother who then took the case to Mpika Police Station,” he said.



Mr Zambo added that acting on the report, officers issued a medical report form, opened a docket of case and have launched investigations in the matter.

(Mwebantu)