A Mass Shooting in Canada Claims a Zambian National



On February 10, 2026, a mass shooting occurred in the remote community of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, leaving eight people dead plus the suspect. It is being described as one of the deadliest gun attacks in Canadian history and the deadliest school shooting in decades.





In a gut-wrenching incident, a Zambian couple who relocated to Canada just two years ago has lost their young son, Abel, in a horrific school shooting.





Apostle Abel Mwansa, a pastor, shared a heartbreaking tribute on social media: “Our son went to school this morning, and someone came to school with a gun, went to my kid’s classroom, shot some kids, and my son was killed too, just like that. Your mom, Shakainah, Jasail and I will greatly miss you, Abel J.”





The family, seeking a brighter future abroad, has now been left mourning.



Pastor Abel Mwansa wrote;



Few weeks ago took my son for dinner, this is a child that I have raised to respect elders, answer to one call, be strong, work hard put a smile on the face like I do, focus on his studies never miss school and to be a good kid. One day I came up with an idea that he should do home school but he cried that I love being at school.





He left home 10th Feb, 2026 saying when daddy comes bad from work tell him to come and pick me from church I will be attending youth meeting for he loved the Lord. And picked up his back pack 08:20 A.M and went to school, a call followed me at work as I was having lunch that your son want you to go and picking him from Church at 6pm and I said I will go and pick him.





Not knowing that my son will be shot like a stray dog murdered in cold blood. My son I treasured the moment I spent with you, you were a great son still remains a great one to me. I wonder why you told your sister 4 days ago to sing a song in titled DIE WITH A SMILE I don’t know what you meant and I don’t think you died with a smile the pain of a bullet.





This cut is the deepest.



LORD I THANK YOU FOR 12 YEARS 11 MONTHS WE SPENT WITH YOU, AND I KNOW GOD STILL LOVE US AND HE DIDN’T TAKE HIM BUT DEATH DID.