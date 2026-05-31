A MESSAGE TO WORKERS, CONTRIBUTORS AND PENSIONERS OF NAPSA, LASF AND PSPF- Hon. Sunday Chanda

A MESSAGE TO WORKERS, CONTRIBUTORS AND PENSIONERS OF NAPSA, LASF AND PSPF



Fellow Workers, Contributors and Pensioners,



I wish to sincerely thank you for the confidence, trust and support you entrusted in us before, during and after the extensive deliberations on the pension reforms both inside and outside Parliament.





Your voices, submissions, concerns and expectations helped shape a national conversation that was ultimately about one thing: ensuring that workers receive the dignity, security and protection they deserve after years of dedicated service to our nation.





The pension reforms matter because they are about people. They are about the teacher who has spent decades in the classroom, the nurse who has cared for our communities, the miner who has worked underground to power our economy, the security guard who protects property through long nights, the truck driver who spends weeks away from family moving goods across borders, the civil servant who keeps government functioning, and the countless workers whose labour sustains Zambia every day.





For too long, many workers have felt disconnected from systems that were meant to protect them. The reforms undertaken through Parliament represent an important step towards building a pension system that is more responsive, sustainable and beneficial to contributors and pensioners.





I am aware that many workers remain anxious about the future of the 10% partial withdrawal and what the recent legislative reforms will mean in practical terms. These concerns are understandable. The introduction of partial withdrawal demonstrated the importance of giving contributors greater access and flexibility regarding their pension savings while maintaining the long-term sustainability of the pension fund.





As Parliament has now established the legal framework for these reforms, I urge contributors and stakeholders to await detailed guidance from the respective institutions. We look forward to the packages, products and innovations that will be introduced by NAPSA under the new legislative framework, as well as reforms that may be considered by LASF, PSPF and other pension schemes. Such measures must always be informed by sound actuarial assessments, prudent fund management and the overriding need to safeguard the long-term sustainability of pension schemes for both current and future generations of workers.





It is important to appreciate that pension reform is not a single event. It is an ongoing process that requires continuous review, engagement and improvement. This is not a matter that ended with the Thirteenth Session of Parliament. Rather, it is a reform agenda that must continue evolving as the needs of workers, pensioners and the economy change over time.





I also wish to commend and thank Hakainde Hichilema for the courage and political will demonstrated in advancing the transformation of Zambia’s pension system. Reforms of this nature are often complex and difficult, but leadership requires the willingness to make decisions that secure a better future for workers and pensioners.





While there is still much work to be done, we must acknowledge the progress that has been made. We may not yet be where we ultimately want to be, but we are certainly not where we were before these reforms were initiated. The conversation has shifted, workers’ voices are being heard more clearly, and the foundation has been laid for further improvements in the years ahead.





However, pension reform is only one part of a broader worker welfare agenda.



The broader labour reform agenda remains unfinished and must continue in the life of the next Parliament. The welfare of workers cannot be addressed through pensions alone. It requires a comprehensive approach that examines working conditions, labour protections, occupational safety, fair remuneration, social security, skills development and financial wellbeing.





Particular attention must be given to the growing burden of indebtedness among workers, especially public servants. Many hardworking men and women find themselves trapped in cycles of debt that diminish their disposable income, weaken family welfare and undermine productivity. A serious national conversation on sustainable debt restructuring mechanisms for highly indebted workers is therefore not only necessary but urgent.





At the same time, we must continue advocating for improved working conditions across all sectors of the economy. From miners and factory workers to truck drivers, security guards, teachers, health workers and civil servants, every worker deserves dignity, safety and fairness in the workplace.





Importantly, this agenda must remain non-partisan and apolitical. The welfare of workers should never be reduced to political slogans or election-season promises. It must remain a permanent priority for both the Legislature and the Executive, working in partnership with employers and labour unions through the tripartite framework to deliver practical and sustainable reforms.





As I continue seeking the confidence of the people of Kanchibiya, I wish to make a clear commitment: should the people once again entrust me with the privilege of representing them, I will continue to champion progressive labour and social security reforms in Parliament. I will continue to advocate for public servant debt restructuring, improved working conditions, stronger worker protections and enhanced welfare measures for working men and women across Zambia.





Workers need a voice in Parliament, not a voice to make noise, but a voice that can engage constructively, build consensus, influence policy and push substantively for reforms that improve lives in a sustainable and meaningful way.





The agenda for workers’ welfare as a nonpartisan issue must therefore continue beyond the August 2026 elections because workers’ rights, dignity and prosperity are not matters for one parliamentary term. They are a continuing national obligation.



I remain grateful for your support, engagement and commitment to building a fairer and more prosperous Zambia for all workers.





Together, we move forward.



May God bless our workers and our great nation, Zambia.



Hon. Sunday Chilufya Chanda

UPND Aspiring Member of Parliament, Kanchibiya Constituency