A Month Without You: Remembering the Legacy of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu

5th June 2025 to 5th July 2025





By Thandiwe Ketiš Ngoma



It has been exactly one month since the silence fell. Since the heartbeat of a statesman, a father, a husband, a servant of the people ceased. A month since Zambia lost not just a former President but a man whose quiet strength, humility, and resolve became the foundation upon which many hoped, healed, and believed.





President Edgar Chagwa Lungu may have departed this world, but his legacy lives on in the hearts of millions, in the soil he walked, and in the memories of the sacrifices he made for his nation.





He was not perfect. No leader is. But he was present. Present for the people in their darkest hours. Present for the poor, the forgotten, and the voiceless. He governed with a kind of calm courage, often choosing humility over hostility, peace over pride.





We remember his commitment to unity, how he sought to hold the nation together even when the currents of politics threatened to divide us.



We remember his compassion, his readiness to stretch out a hand to the suffering, to visit flood victims, to weep with the mourning, and to pray with the nation when crisis knocked at our door





We remember his faith, not just in God but in the Zambian people. He believed that this nation was stronger together, that leadership was not about showmanship but stewardship.



One month ago, he breathed his last breath in a foreign land, far from the country he loved so dearly. And in that moment, something in Zambia changed. The air grew heavier. The hearts of many shattered. The flags flew low, and a deep silence blanketed the land.





Yet through the grief, a deeper truth has emerged: President Lungu never truly left us.



He lives on



In the prayers of a widow he comforted

In the hope of a child who found education under his leadership

In the voices of citizens who saw peace triumph over chaos simply because he chose not to plunge the nation into political warfare





Today, as we mark one month without him, we do not just mourn. We remember. We celebrate. We hold on to the values he stood for: humility, integrity, peace, and service above self.





To his beloved wife, Mama Esther, and to his children, thank you for sharing him with the nation. His sacrifices were not in vain. His memory is not forgotten. His legacy is not erased.





President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, your chapter in the story of Zambia was one of compassion and conviction. You led us with grace. You left with honour.





And though your voice has been stilled, your spirit speaks through every grateful Zambian who whispers your name in prayer, with tears, love, and respect.





I hope this UPND administration, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, will allow your beloved family and those who loved you dearly to put you to rest in a dignified way.



Mr. President

You were loved.

You are missed.

You will be remembered.

Always.