‘A palace fit for a KING’: Inside Wicknell Chivayo’s R129 million mansion

Zimbabwean business tycoon Sir Wicknell Chivayo has wowed many with his life of glitz and glamour.

Dubbed as one of the wealthiest business moguls in Africa, Chivayo has made headlines with his spending sprees.

INSIDE WICKNELL CHIVAYO’S R129 MILLION MEGA-MANSION

Surprisingly, he has donated more than he has splurged on himself in recent years.

Against his big wins, the publication dives into one of his most expensive assets—a mega-mansion in Harare’s lush, upmarket suburbs.

Today, we peek behind this palatial paradise’s gates and explore what makes it one of his most extravagant statements yet.

When Zimbabwean multimillionaire Sir Wicknell Chivayo posted a video of his jaw-dropping mansion last year, the internet went into a frenzy—and for good reason.

Valued at a cool $7 million (that’s a whopping R129 million), this mega-mansion is everyone’s dream.

Since then, Chivayo’s mega-mansion has become a trending topic more than once, and it’s not just because of its price tag.

Norman Bakos designed the home as a true masterpiece of modern architecture wrapped in extravagance.

Despite being one of Africa’s most influential — and closely followed — public figures, Sir Wicknell has managed to keep much of his personal life under wraps. But his mansion? That’s a different story.

Tucked away in the leafy suburbs of Harare, the estate sprawls across an impressive 17 hectares of prime real estate.

OTHER AMENITIES

While the full layout is still a mystery, reports say the mansion boasts more than seven bedrooms, each dripping with luxury and personality.

It has glass walls for more natural light. The mansion also has a modern garage that can accommodate three of his flashiest cars, including the 2024 Rolls-Royce.

Earlier this year, he hogged headlines when he became one of the first customers to receive the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre.

And that’s not all. This isn’t just a mansion — it’s a full-blown estate. Among the standout amenities:

A full-size tennis court

A sparkling swimming pool

A helipad (because why not?)