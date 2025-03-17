“A PARTNERSHIP FOR PROGRESS: CATHOLIC CHURCH AND NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT UNITE FOR ZAMBIA’S DEVELOPMENT”



The Catholic Church and the New Dawn Government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to bring development and prosperity to the people of Zambia. This partnership is built on a foundation of mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for a better future for all Zambians.





President Hichilema has consistently emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Church and the state, stating, “We have a cordial relationship with the Church, and no one will separate us because we are not in competition with the Church but rather partners in social and economic development”.





The Catholic Church plays a vital role in shaping moral values and providing spiritual guidance to individuals and communities. Through its charitable works, education, healthcare, and assistance to the less fortunate, the Church supports society and promotes peace, unity, and social justice.





This partnership is not new; the Catholic Church has a long history of working with the government to promote development and social justice in Zambia. President Hichilema has acknowledged the Church’s role as a “beacon of hope” and “a barometer of our nation’s conscience”.





The Church’s commitment to education, healthcare, and social services has been instrumental in promoting development and improving the lives of Zambians. The government has recognized the importance of this work and has pledged to continue working with the Church to address the country’s development challenges.





As the partnership between the Catholic Church and the New Dawn Government continues to grow, it is clear that this collaboration will play a critical role in shaping Zambia’s future. By working together, the Church and the government can leverage their collective resources and expertise to drive development, promote social justice, and improve the lives of all Zambians.





