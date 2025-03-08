A Picture Summarising the State of Zambia



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



President Hakainde Hichilema has chosen to celebrate International Womens Day in Kasama Northern Province. This is a day celebrated annually to give focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and to fight violence and abuse against women.



Kasama Central Member of Parliament, Hon.Sibongile Mwamba was on hand to receive the President.



Her father, former Minister of Defence, former Vice President to UPND, and former Running Mate to President Hakainde Hichilema (2016), PF Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Mobilisation, Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba popularly known as GBM is in prison for a suspicious case of failing to declare business interests.





Since October 2024, GBM is in Mwembeshi Prison and is battling a serious medical condition.



They have denied him bail, pending appeal and have denied him access to specialised medical treatment.





GBM is not alone in this suffering. Others such as PF Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa, Hon. Ronald Chitotela, Hon. Bowman Lusambo, Kawambwa Town Council chairperson, Kalumba Chifumbe, Francis Muchemwa and many other leaders belonging to the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front, have been convicted on disputable charges and denied, a matter of right, bail pending appeal.





Sibongile had to probably battle hard and bury all those feelings and forced to display a beaming smile to receive President Hakainde Hichilema and “happily” walk hand-in-hand, with the persecutor of her father.



Hichilema’s supporters may be persuaded to say; “It’s not President Hichilema, he is not ACC, he is not the courts!”





But everyone knows who is fiercely controling the ACC, the Police, the Judiciary, Parliament, the Electoral Commission of Zambia and other democratic institutions.



Hichilema is presiding over the most tyranical and autocratic government after the dictatorship of President Kenneth Kaunda (1973-1991).





Besides the cost of living crisis and the poor economy he has fostered, Hichilema has shrunk the democratic space, he has weaponised Law Enforcement Agencies against his critics and political opponents, he disregards the Constitution with impunity and his government especially the police frequently abuse human rights as catalogued and documented by the Human Rights Commission, United Nations Human Rights Council Report, USA Country Report, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch International and others.





So under this regime, its in black and white; you work with us and eat the carrot or face the Sjambok!



I’m however inspired. Every autocracy, every dictatorship and every tyranny falls and the will of the people wins and freedom comes, freedom reigns!





Today, on March 8, 1917 in Russia, factory women workers of the city launched a strike protesting bread shortages.



Men soon joined in solidarity with slogans of “Bread!” and “Down with the Tsar!”





Before long,100,000 women were marching down the streets of the Russian capital Petrograd, demanding bread, improved working conditions, and an end to the rule of the Tsar.





Their march, on March 8, triggered a chain of events that resulted in the Russian Revolution and, later on, created International Women’s Day.