A POISONED CHERRY IN DISGUISE: WHY ZAMBIANS MUST REJECT THE EXECUTIVE-LED CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL





The Constitution Amendment Bill recently introduced by the UPND government is a poisoned cherry, deceptively sweet on the outside, but dangerous at its core. It is being marketed to the public as a step toward inclusion, with promises of proportional representation for women, youths, and persons with disabilities, among other sweetened proposals meant to appeal to the masses. But the truth is far from this sugar-coated narrative. The proposed changes are not people-driven, lack transparency, and are deeply rooted in partisan interests aimed at consolidating power, not serving the people.





Zambia has a painful history of constitutional reform. The Mwanakatwe Commission showed overwhelming public consensus on key amendments, yet nearly 90% of those people-driven proposals were rejected by Parliament. This betrayal eroded public trust.

Since then, successive governments have gained legitimacy by using technical committees and popular conventions under government-facilitated processes, including terms of reference, road maps, and white papers. These were imperfect, but they recognized the constitutional truth: the power to amend the supreme law must come from the people.



The UPND government ignored this history and constitutional principle. President Hakainde Hichilema’s announcement during the Women’s Day celebration in Kasama, followed by another in Mongu during Youth Day, signaled a clear red flag. He claimed the draft was “ready,” and that citizens simply needed to “have a bite and discuss.” This top-down approach is the very reason this bill is being called a poisoned cherry, a deceptive offering with a hidden political agenda.





Article 259 of the Zambian Constitution already gives the President authority to appoint youths, women, and persons with disabilities to public offices. If the intention was truly inclusion, why hasn’t this provision been used? Why propose amendments when existing constitutional tools are unused?





Similarly, the claim that constitutional changes are necessary for delimitation is misleading. Articles 58 and 59 empower the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to create new constituencies and wards without any constitutional amendment. Senga Hill, Kasenengwa, Chipangali, and Mafinga were all created this way. This proves that the current constitution is functional and doesn’t need amendments for ECZ to do its job. If the motive is genuine, the UPND could have carried out delimitation without altering the supreme law.





The Constitution belongs to the people, not the government. Any attempt to amend it must be participatory, open, and structured. Yet, the UPND developed a road-map behind closed doors, leaving out civil society, opposition voices, and grassroots communities. This executive-led process echoes past failures and erodes the credibility of the reform. The rushed and one-sided nature of the bill confirms it is not about national interest, but about consolidating political power.





Zambians must reject this bill. A constitution is not a political toy, it is the people’s document. Unless the amendment process is inclusive, transparent, and people-driven, any good intentions will remain meaningless.

What the UPND government presents as reform is in truth a partisan maneuver wrapped in a ribbon of sweet-sounding promises. Citizens must say no to this poisoned cherry and demand a process that respects their voice, not one that undermines it.



The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member Of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province